Man attacked by bobcat on Connecticut golf course

SPRAGUE, Conn. (AP) — A bobcat that attacked a golfer in Connecticut was beaten off by golf clubs before environmental police tracked it down and shot it.

Philip Krick Jr., general manager of the Mohegan Sun Golf Course in Sprague, tells The Day a foursome was near a bunker on the seventh hole at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday when the cat attacked.

State environmental police Sgt. Christopher Dwyer says the bobcat jumped on the man's back, and his fellow golfers used their clubs to beat it.

The golfer in his 60s was taken to a Norwich hospital to be treated for scratches.

Environmental police tracked the bobcat to a culvert and shot it. It's thought to be the same animal that attacked a horse earlier Thursday.

It is being tested for rabies.