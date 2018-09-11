Longtime political reporter, editor Adam Clymer dead at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Political reporter, editor and pollster Adam Clymer who has worked for The New York Times and other newspapers has died at 81.

The Times reported that Clymer died early Monday of pancreatic cancer at his home in Washington. He was diagnosed in March. Clymer also had Parkinson's disease and Myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular condition, his treating doctor told the paper.

Clymer covered the Vietnam War, eight presidential campaigns and the downfalls of Nikita S. Khrushchev and Richard M. Nixon as a reporter and editor during his decades-long career.

He received the Everett McKinley Dirksen Award in 1993 from the National Press Foundation and the Carey McWilliams Award for political reporting in 2003.

Clymer's wife, Ann, died in 2013 and their daughter, Jane, was killed by a drunk driver in 1985.