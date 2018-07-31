Levi's, Yelp join coalition pledging not to discriminate





A coalition of more than 1,200 businesses and cities — including Levi's, Yelp and Lyft — are pledging not to discriminate against employees or customers based on race, sexual orientation, or other characteristics.

Businesses in the coalition can place "Open to All" stickers in their windows. Yelp is also adding a tab to its site so restaurants and other locations can note that they are open to everyone.

New York City is also part of the coalition, as are 190 separate organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP.

The coalition got its start in November, but says more companies decided to join after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who didn't want to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.