Lawmaker's actions outside clinic spur anti-abortion rally

Anti-abortion protesters rally near a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia, Friday, May 10, 2019. The demonstration was spurred by the actions of a Democratic state lawmaker who recorded himself berating an anti-abortion demonstrator at length outside the clinic. less Anti-abortion protesters rally near a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia, Friday, May 10, 2019. The demonstration was spurred by the actions of a Democratic state lawmaker who recorded himself berating ... more Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Lawmaker's actions outside clinic spur anti-abortion rally 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of anti-abortion protesters are rallying outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia in response to a state legislator's recent treatment of demonstrators at the site.

A group called Live Action organized "Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying" on Friday to draw attention to Democratic state Rep. Brian Sims' actions.

Sims has come under fire for videos in which he berated a woman protesting at the clinic and criticized three teenage girls also there. He offered $100 to viewers who could identify the teens.

Demonstrators chanted "resign now."

Sims has since said "two wrongs don't make a right" and vowed to "do better."

Planned Parenthood says it doesn't condone confronting demonstrators. It had escorts in orange vests bring in patients during the rally.

Some supporters of the legislator also appeared, one with a sign "I vote 4 Brian Sims."