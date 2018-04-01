Kentucky couple plans to remarry half century after divorce

Photo: Charles Bertram, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 In this undated photo, Harold Holland and Lillian Barnes pose for a photo in Lexington, Ky. The two who were married in 1955 and divorced in 1968, are getting married again 50-years later on April 14, 2018, at Trinity Baptist Church in Lexington. (Charles Bertram/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) less In this undated photo, Harold Holland and Lillian Barnes pose for a photo in Lexington, Ky. The two who were married in 1955 and divorced in 1968, are getting married again 50-years later on April 14, 2018, at ... more Photo: Charles Bertram, AP Kentucky couple plans to remarry half century after divorce 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A half century after getting a divorce, a Kentucky couple plans to get married again.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 83-year-old Harold Holland and 78-year-old Lillian Barnes will exchange wedding vows on April 14 in Lexington. Their grandson will perform the ceremony at a local Baptist church.

Holland and Barnes first were married on Christmas Eve in 1955. They had five children together before splitting up. Holland says his job kept him away from the family prior to the breakup.

Both remarried and their spouses died in 2015.

After that, Holland and Barnes attended a family reunion, and by last December, they were talking marriage again.

Holland says, "We decided we want to walk the last mile together."

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com