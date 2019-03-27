Man involved in Michael Brown autopsy blocked in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man involved in an autopsy done of Michael Brown after the black teenager was fatally shot by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, has been temporarily banned from conducting autopsies in Kansas.

A judge ruled Monday that Shawn Parcells can't resume his work until a lawsuit filed by the Kansas attorney general last week is resolved.

The Kansas City Star reports the lawsuit alleges Parcells is a self-taught pathology assistant who conducted coroner-ordered autopsies for Wabaunsee County without a qualified pathologist, as required by state law.

The suit also alleges Parcells billed for 14 autopsies that weren't performed.

Parcells assisted a privately hired pathologist in an autopsy of Brown in 2014. Brown was 18 and unarmed when he was killed. The shooting sparked nationwide protests and helped fuel the Black Lives Matter movement.

