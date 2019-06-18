Jury to be seated in Navy SEAL's California murder trial

FILE - In this Thursday, May 30, 2019, file photo, Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military courtroom on Naval Base San Diego with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, in San Diego. Edward Gallagher, who has been charged with allegedly killing an Islamic State prisoner in his care and attempted murder for the shootings of two Iraq civilians in 2017, is scheduled to go on trial Monday, June 17, 2019. less FILE - In this Thursday, May 30, 2019, file photo, Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military courtroom on Naval Base San Diego with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, in San Diego. Edward ... more Photo: Julie Watson, AP Photo: Julie Watson, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Jury to be seated in Navy SEAL's California murder trial 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Combat veterans who said they lost friends and comrades in battle have been questioned as possible jurors in the California war crimes trial of a decorated Navy SEAL.

A jury is likely to be seated Tuesday in the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher at San Diego's Navy base.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder in the killing of a wounded teenage prisoner and to attempted murder for the alleged sniper shootings of two civilians — one of them a young girl — in Iraq in 2017.

Gallagher claims disgruntled platoon mates fabricated the charges.

Seven Marines, four sailors and a Navy SEAL were questioned Monday during jury selection. Most served in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Each said they thought it possible that Navy SEALS could lie or make false allegations.

The lead prosecutor was removed from the case earlier this month for tracking the defense team's emails.

President Donald Trump has suggested he may pardon Gallagher.