Holocaust Museum digitizing letters from Anne Frank's father

In this June 7, 2019 photo, Ryan Cooper holds a 1972 portion of a diary that he wrote when he visited Otto Frank, the father of the famed Holocaust victim and diarist Anne Frank, at his home in Yarmouth, Mass. The diary includes a photo of Anne Frank and the autographs of other people he met who knew her. Cooper has donated a trove of letters and mementos he received from Otto Frank to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum ahead of the 90th anniversary of Anne Frank's birthday. less In this June 7, 2019 photo, Ryan Cooper holds a 1972 portion of a diary that he wrote when he visited Otto Frank, the father of the famed Holocaust victim and diarist Anne Frank, at his home in Yarmouth, Mass. ... more Photo: Philip Marcelo, AP Photo: Philip Marcelo, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Holocaust Museum digitizing letters from Anne Frank's father 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who struck a friendship with Anne Frank's father has donated a trove of letters and mementos he received from Otto Frank to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum ahead of the 90th anniversary of the young Holocaust victim's birth.

Museum historian Edna Friedberg says the pen pal letters exchanged between Ryan Cooper and Otto Frank from 1972 until Frank's death in 1980 show how Frank worked tirelessly to spread his late daughter's legacy.

Otto Frank was the only person in his family to survive the Holocaust. He had his daughter's now-famous diary published after the war.

The Washington museum says the letters will be made available online and the artifacts possibly displayed later. They include Otto Frank's coin purse and a family photo of Anne.