Hawaii woman fell to ground bawling when found in forest

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii woman says she fell to the ground and started bawling when a rescue helicopter spotted her in a forest where she had survived by eating plants and drinking stream water for two weeks.

Amanda Eller told a news conference Tuesday on Maui that other helicopters had failed to see her earlier in her ordeal. She was rescued on Friday.

Eller says she set out for a 3-mile (5-kilometer) hike in the Makawao Forest Reserve on May 8. She didn't take a cellphone and didn't have a compass.

She says her heart was telling her which way to turn. But when she tried to go back the way she came, that path didn't lead her to her car.