Group takes oil refinery fight to North Dakota's high court

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An environmental group is taking its battle against an oil refinery being developed near Theodore Roosevelt National Park to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The National Parks Conservation Association argues an air quality permit issued by the state Health Department for the $800 million Davis Refinery violates the federal Clean Air Act.

A state judge in January ruled that the state had effectively supported its position that the refinery will not be a major source of pollution. The NPCA wants the Supreme Court to overrule him.

North Dakota Air Quality Director Terry O'Clair says the state is "confident in the permit."

Meridian Energy Group began site work for the refinery last summer and plans to resume construction this spring with a goal of having the facility fully operational by mid-2021.