Greek Orthodox church in US gets 1st new leader in 20 years

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE APPEAL OF CONSCIENCE FOUNDATION- Rabbi Arthur Schneier, president and founder of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation and senior rabbi of Park East Synagogue, presents a silver apple to welcome Archbishop Elpidophoros, the new leader of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, to New York, Friday, June 21, 2019, at an interfaith gathering of religious leaders and members of the diplomatic community during a reception held at the Synagogue's Minskoff Cultural Center.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Greek Orthodox church of the United States has installed its first new leader in 20 years.

Archbishop Elpidophoros was enthroned Saturday in an elaborate ceremony at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City.

He is a lifelong European whose top priority is completing construction of a shrine linked to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

New York is the national headquarters for the denomination of 1.5 million members spread across the U.S.

The 20-year tenure of the previous archbishop was complicated by financial controversies related to construction of the St. Nicholas National Shrine next to the World Trade Center memorial plaza in lower Manhattan.

The new church is intended to replace a tiny Greek Orthodox church obliterated in the attacks.