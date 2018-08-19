Gov puts new limits on Alabama sheriffs for jail food funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state comptroller has updated an agreement with county sheriffs to end a practice that let some of them pocket state money left over from inmate food programs.

Al.com reports the affidavit that county sheriffs must sign effective Sept. 1 contains new language clarifying the use of jail food funds. It states they must agree funds will only be spent on "preparing food, serving food and other service incident to the feeding of prisoners." The old version didn't specify use of funds.

State Auditor Jim Ziegler says the move could cause issues. Critics argue only the Legislature can change how such funds are spent.

Ivey last month told State Comptroller Kathleen Baxter to stop paying the food service allowance directly into sheriffs' personal bank accounts.

___

