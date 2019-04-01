Girl hit by car; parents hope video can help ID driver

ATLANTA (AP) — The parents of a 9-year-old girl who was seriously injured when a car careened across her front yard and hit her hope the public can help identify the driver.

Security camera video shows LaDerihanna Holmes playing with a friend in the front yard of her house in Lithonia, about 20 miles east of Atlanta, when the driver hit a stop sign across the street, then hit the girl as she tried to get out of the way and then went on to hit the house.

LaDerihanna's mother said she is expected to recover.

A DeKalb County police report says an officer contacted the car's owner, who said her boyfriend had the vehicle while she was at work. A police spokesman didn't respond Monday to an email seeking an update.