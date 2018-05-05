https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/us/article/Georgia-executes-killer-of-off-duty-prison-guard-12889917.php
Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
Updated 6:25 am, Saturday, May 5, 2018
Photo: Uncredited, AP
JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia inmate executed for a 1996 shotgun slaying twitched briefly as the lethal injection flowed into his body and groaned.
Forty-year-old Robert Earl Butts Jr. was declared dead by a prison warden at 9:58 p.m. Friday after the compounded barbiturate pentobarbital was injected into his body. Prison officials said he had declined to take a sedative.
Strapped to a gurney with his arms out to his sides, Butts kept his eyes closed throughout the procedure. A tube that delivers the killing drugs through a wall appeared to pulse soon after the warden left the death chamber at 9:42.
"It burns, man," Butts said in a low voice. Those were his final words.
