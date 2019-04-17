Former federal prosecutor to lead state's Boren case

FILE - In this March 10, 2015 file photo, University of Oklahoma President David Boren talks with the media before the start of a Board of Regents meeting in Oklahoma City. The attorney for Boren says Boren has met with investigators looking into allegations he sexually harassed male subordinates. Attorney Clark Brewster told The Oklahoman that Boren met Friday, April 5, 2019 with investigators and answered all of their questions, but Brewster declined to discuss specific questions. less FILE - In this March 10, 2015 file photo, University of Oklahoma President David Boren talks with the media before the start of a Board of Regents meeting in Oklahoma City. The attorney for Boren says Boren ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Former federal prosecutor to lead state's Boren case 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former U.S. attorney who prosecuted the Oklahoma City bombing case has been appointed to oversee a grand jury investigation into former University of Oklahoma President David Boren.

The Oklahoma attorney general's office confirmed Wednesday that Pat Ryan was appointed special counsel to a multicounty grand jury unit after Attorney General Mike Hunter recused himself.

Hunter spokesman Alex Gerszewski (ger-SHES'-kee) says Hunter's recusal ensures the office can continue to represent the university in other matters. The Oklahoman newspaper first reported Ryan's appointment.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations that Boren and another former university administrator, Tripp Hall, sexually harassed male students. Both have denied wrongdoing.

The OSBI launched its investigation after former student Jess Eddy came forward to say he was touched inappropriately by Boren and Hall in 2010.