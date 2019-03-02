Former Wisconsin bishop's name removed from center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese in Wisconsin, says it's removing the name of a former bishop from a center at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in downtown Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay diocese's newspaper, The Compass, Bishop David Ricken wrote a letter to parishioners saying Bishop Aloysius Wycislo failed to adequately address claims of clergy abuse while he was bishop from 1968 to 1983. The letter said Wycislo has not been accused of sexual misconduct.

The facility will be renamed Cathedral Center.

Ricken wrote that he hopes removing Wycislo's name will help victims in their healing as the diocese tries to be more accountable for the issue of clergy abuse. The diocese in January released the names of 46 clergy members with substantiated allegations they sexually abused a minor.