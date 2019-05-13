Former US President Jimmy Carter has surgery for broken hip

ATLANTA (AP) — A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he has broken his hip.

Spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement Monday afternoon that Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, while leaving to go turkey hunting.

She said that Carter underwent surgery at a medical center in Americus, Georgia.

Congileo added that the surgeon said the operation was successful.