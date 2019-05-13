-
Photo: John Bazemore, AP
Photo: John Bazemore, AP
ATLANTA (AP) — A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he has broken his hip.
Spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement Monday afternoon that Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, while leaving to go turkey hunting.
She said that Carter underwent surgery at a medical center in Americus, Georgia.
Congileo added that the surgeon said the operation was successful.