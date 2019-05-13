  • FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter speaks during a news conference, in Plains, Ga. A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he has broken his hip. She said that Carter underwent surgery at a medical center in Americus, Ga. Photo: John Bazemore, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
    FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter speaks during a news conference, in Plains, Ga. A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he has broken his hip. She said that Carter underwent surgery at a medical center in Americus, Ga. less
    FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter speaks during a news conference, in Plains, Ga. A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he has broken his hip. She said ... more
    Photo: John Bazemore, AP
Photo: John Bazemore, AP
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter speaks during a news conference, in Plains, Ga. A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he has broken his hip. She said that Carter underwent surgery at a medical center in Americus, Ga. less
FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter speaks during a news conference, in Plains, Ga. A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he has broken his hip. She said ... more
Photo: John Bazemore, AP

ATLANTA (AP) — A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he has broken his hip.

Spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement Monday afternoon that Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, while leaving to go turkey hunting.

She said that Carter underwent surgery at a medical center in Americus, Georgia.

Congileo added that the surgeon said the operation was successful.