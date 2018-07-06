Florida man impaled by fence as car crashes into building

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is dead following an apparent road rage incident that started on a busy road and ended with a crash into a vacant business building.

A Polk County Sheriff's Office news release says 27-year-old Daniel Bagwell was found dead Friday morning inside a pickup, impaled by a section of white plastic fencing.

Authorities say Bagwell and a man in another vehicle were both headed south on the busy road. The two men began to weave in and out of traffic before colliding. The momentum carried both into the recently purchased building.

Deputies said 22-year-old Brondon Manning was driving the other car, and he was uninjured. He's cooperating as the investigation continues.

Officials said a crystal substance was found on Bagwell.