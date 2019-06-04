Florida lawmakers demand migrant teen facility be shut down

MIAMI (AP) — Three Democratic lawmakers are demanding that the Trump administration shut down a Florida migrant teen facility and release hundreds of children to small shelters or relatives.

South Florida U.S. representatives say their decision comes after a recent federal court filing by immigrant advocates with hundreds of pages of children describing "prison-like" conditions endured in the Homestead, Florida facility.

Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Donna Shalala and Debbie Wasserman Schultz have paid several visits to the controversial facility but had not called for it to be closed. They had expressed concerns about where 2,200 children would go next.

The three lawmakers have also officially requested a government watchdog agency to investigate how the private contractor tied to former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly secured a no-bid contract to run the facility.