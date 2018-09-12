Now Playing:

President Donald Trump warned Hurricane Florence will be "tremendously big and tremendously wet," and urged residents under evacuation orders to get out. Still, he says the federal government is as ready "as anyone has ever been" to respond. (Sept. 11)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Florence weakens slightly to Category 3 hurricane, with winds near 125 mph (201 kph). Still 'extremely dangerous'

  • Sarah Dankanich, right, removes an "out of service" wrapper from a gas pump as her husband, Bryan Dankanich, left, prepares to pump gas in cans in advance of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Florence exploded into a potentially catastrophic hurricane Monday as it closed in on North and South Carolina, carrying winds up to 140 mph (220 kph) and water that could wreak havoc over a wide stretch of the eastern United States later this week. Photo: Chuck Burton, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
    Sarah Dankanich, right, removes an "out of service" wrapper from a gas pump as her husband, Bryan Dankanich, left, prepares to pump gas in cans in advance of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Florence exploded into a potentially catastrophic hurricane Monday as it closed in on North and South Carolina, carrying winds up to 140 mph (220 kph) and water that could wreak havoc over a wide stretch of the eastern United States later this week. less
