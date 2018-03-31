Officials: 2 dead in homebuilt plane crash in California

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Officials say two people have been killed after a homebuilt airplane crashed into a shed outside the Southern California city of Santa Paula.

Ventura County fire Capt. Stan Ziegler says the two-seat aircraft went down Saturday afternoon. It was a clear and sunny day.

He says the two people were pronounced dead when firefighters got to the scene less than a mile from Santa Paula Airport.

Santa Paula is roughly 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane was a homebuilt Vans RV-6A that caught fire after it went down.

Gregor says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.