Falling palm tree kills woman in hammock in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say a woman lying on a hammock was killed after a palm tree fell on her.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's officers say 20-year-old Isabel Melendez was in the hammock on Egmont Key Park on Saturday in late afternoon.

The palm tree crashed on her, and she was taken to a hospital in St. Petersburg, where she later died of her injuries.

Officers said her death wasn't suspicious.