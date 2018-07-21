Driver of car that plowed into Mardi Gras crowd released

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An inebriated man who drove into a crowd of spectators at a 2017 Mardi Gras parade injuring at least 32 people has been released from prison.

A defense attorney for 26-year-old Neilson Rizzuto tells news outlets that Rizzuto was freed on Friday after serving 17 months of his five-year sentence.

In January, Criminal District Court Judge Benedict Willard sentenced Rizzuto to five years but suspended one and gave him credit for the 11 months he had already served.

Authorities say Rizzuto's early release was made possible through the judge's leniency and a state law that makes nonviolent offenders eligible for release after serving 35 percent of their sentence with good behavior.

Rizzuto will serve one year of probation and attend Alcoholic Anonymous as well as Mothers Against Drunk Driving meetings.