Photo: Steven G. De Polo / Getty Image
An infant has been killed after at least one dog mauled her in a Los Angeles home when her grandmother stepped away to get a bottle.
Photo: Steven G. De Polo / Getty Image
June 17, 2013:
Nephi Selu, 6, (pictured) died after being attacked by Kava, a 2-year-old male pit bull mix. The boy lived at a home on Elizabeth Way in Union City with his extended family, including seven cousins. The dog was quarantined at the Tri-City Animal Shelter in Fremont, where it was later euthanized. The dog's owner, Keala Keanaaina, a relative of the boy and a San Mateo police officer, was not charged.
Photo: Channel 7 ABC News
July 22, 2010:
Photo: Michael Macor, The Chronicle
June 3, 2005:
Photo: Deanne Fitzmaurice, The Chronicle
March 29, 2005:
Photo: Mike Kepka, The Chronicle
June 29, 2004:
An 88-year-old Concord woman was injured after a neighbor's pit bull pulled her from her walker and mauled her. The woman, Mabel Wong, suffered extensive injuries to her face, ears and arms in an attack that an animal control officer said she was lucky to survive. No charges were filed against the dog's owner.
Photo: Google Street View, Screenshot
June 18, 2001:
Jan. 26, 2001:
Photo: AP Photo/Nick Ut, Pool
June 19, 1996:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An infant has been killed after at least one dog mauled her in a Los Angeles home when her grandmother stepped away to get a bottle.
Los Angeles police say the mauling happened Saturday afternoon in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. The nearly 4-month-old baby girl died at a hospital.
Animal control officers took custody of a Rottweiler, a Labrador and a terrier at the home because they don't know whether just one or more of them attacked.
Los Angeles police Capt. Lillian Carranza tells The Los Angeles Times that the family is extremely distraught and that next Sunday would have been the first Mother's Day for the infant's mom.
She says the girl's grandmother was babysitting and had briefly stepped away to get a bottle when the attack happened.