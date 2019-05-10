Defense: Solitary unjust for ex-CIA employee awaiting trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Defense lawyers say a New York judge should order a former CIA employee removed from solitary confinement because it was imposed unjustly and hurts his chance at a fair trial.

Assistant Federal Defender Sabrina Shroff made the claims on behalf of Joshua Adam Schulte in papers signed Thursday and filed publicly late Friday in Manhattan federal court.

The New York City man is awaiting trial on charges he leaked classified information that was disclosed publicly by WikiLeaks in March 2017. He also has been charged with leaking classified national defense materials while incarcerated.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges pertaining to the leak of classified materials along with child pornography crimes he was alleged to have committed.

Schulte has been in restrictive detention conditions since October.