Defective bracket found on collapsed jet bridge at airport

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Investigators found a defective metal bracket on the jet bridge that collapsed and injured six people at the Baltimore-Washington airport.

The Maryland Department of Transportation said in a statement Sunday that metal brackets will be replaced on the jet bridge that collapsed Saturday and on five other jet bridges made by the same manufacturer.

The statement says 33 jet bridges made by the manufacturer were inspected and deemed safe to use. The rest of the airport's jet bridges also will be inspected.

The department says all six people injured in the collapse were released from the hospital early Sunday.

Southwest Airlines said the jet bridge failed while paramedics were helping a passenger with a medical problem off a flight that had arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.