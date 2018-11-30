Dahmer's attorney's law license suspended indefinitely

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has indefinitely suspended the law license of the man who defended serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Clients in two criminal cases had disputed attorney Gerald Boyle's fees and said he failed to explain them. Boyle said earlier this year that he couldn't properly defend himself against clients' complaints because he got sick following surgery in 2017 and he was medically incapacitated.

The high court agreed with Boyle's assessment and suspended the 82-year-old's license on Friday, allowing him to avoid possible sanctions for violating the rules of professional conduct.

Boyle gained national attention by representing Dahmer, who killed 17 men and boys from 1978 to 1991 and died in prison.