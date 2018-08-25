Court dismisses casino mogul defamation case against AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit by casino mogul Steve Wynn filed against The Associated Press and an AP reporter following a report about two womens' accounts to police alleging sexual misconduct by Wynn.

Clark County District Court Judge Ronald Israel's order on Thursday followed an Aug. 14 hearing at which he found that an AP article published in February fairly reported information from the police complaints.

Wynn's attorney, L. Lyn Wood, said Friday he will appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court.

The AP argued that reporting about the two police reports was fair and could not have been investigated further at the time because the identity of the women had been blacked out on documents obtained under a public records request, and Las Vegas police refused to provide more details.