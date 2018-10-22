Coast Guard: 1 dead after fall aboard Bahamas-bound cruise

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after falling aboard a cruise ship traveling from Florida to the Bahamas.

U.S. Coast Guard spokesman John Lally says the man fell Friday evening aboard the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's Grand Classica.

The 1,680-passenger ship was sailing from the Port of Palm Beach to Freeport in the Bahamas.

In a Palm Beach Post report , Lally said Coast Guard crews met the ship about 13 miles (20 kilometers) east of port and brought the man back to shore.

Lally said the man was pronounced dead at a Florida hospital. Neither the man's name nor hometown was immediately released.

In a statement, the cruise line said the ship continued to Grand Bahama Island after a passenger was evacuated "due to a medical emergency."

