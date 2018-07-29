Cleanup of NYC steam pipe explosion nears completion

NEW YORK (AP) — Most of the buildings closed because of a steam pipe explosion in Manhattan last week have been reopened.

City officials said on Saturday that 39 of the 45 buildings tested for asbestos contamination have been cleared for people to return. They said crews are still working to clean up the rest.

The city Department of Environmental Protection said it's also collected more than 1,800 outdoor air samples in the area to test for asbestos and determined that the air is safe for the public.

The work is part of the cleanup effort after the Con Edison pipe ruptured on the morning of July 19.

The explosion displaced hundreds of people. There were no major injuries.