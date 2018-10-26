Cincinnati Zoo sues for return of Koko's gorilla companion

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo is suing for the return of a gorilla loaned to a California conservatory to accompany Koko, the gorilla famed for mastering sign language.

Zoo officials say the 37-year-old Ndume (nnn-DOO-may) has lived in isolation to his detriment since Koko's death in June. The zoo sent Ndume to The Gorilla Foundation in 1991 under a contract that was revised to say he would be transferred after Koko's death.

Foundation officials said in a letter the move would harm Ndume. Messages seeking comment were left Friday for the foundation.

Cincinnati Zoo officials killed a gorilla named Harambe in 2016 after a 3-year-old boy climbed into the enclosure. Harambe's death inspired global mourning, criticism and satire.