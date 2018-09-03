Child killed by float in Colorado parade

WINDSOR, Colo. (AP) — Colorado police say a child has died after being struck by a float during a Labor Day parade.

The incident happened during the Windsor Harvest Festival parade in Windsor about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the boy was a participant in a parade float and the incident occurred near the end of the parade route.

The parade was canceled as emergency personnel treated and transported the child to a nearby hospital where he died.

No other details were immediately released. The incident remains under investigation.