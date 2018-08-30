Chicago fire crews respond to roof collapse

CHICAGO (AP) — Fire crews are responding to a report of people trapped inside a Chicago water reclamation plant after a fire and possible explosion caused part of the building's roof to collapse.

WLS-TV reports firefighters were seen rescuing one person from the building on the city's South Side.

Officials have said two to three people may have been trapped inside the building.

A fire department spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.