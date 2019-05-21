Chicago-area hospital's role in baby-cutting case questioned

This booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department, Thursday, May 16, 2019, shows Clarisa Figueroa, who is charged in the death of 19-year-old expectant mother Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. First-degree murder charges have been filed against Figueroa and her daughter Desiree Figueroa in connection with the death of Ochoa-Lopez, whose body was discovered earlier in the week, strangled before her baby was cut from her womb.

CHICAGO (AP) — A local sheriff's office wants to know if a suburban Chicago hospital violated state law by not immediately reporting that a woman who claimed to be the mother of a newborn had not given birth. The woman was later charged with strangling the baby's mother and cutting the newborn from her womb.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office has asked the state Department of Child and Family Services to answer the question.

On Monday, Cara Smith, the department's chief policy officer, said if the agency finds that Advocate Christ Medical Center violated the Abuse and Neglected Children Reporting Act, it would investigate.

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter are charged with strangling 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and cutting the baby out of her womb. The baby is in grave condition and not expected to survive.

