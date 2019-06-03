Chain closes North Carolina stores over racist receipts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A national chain has closed two of its North Carolina stores and two workers were fired after racist names were added to two customer receipts.

News outlets report Smoothie King announced that it closed the stores in Charlotte after the receipts were issued Sunday.

Photos of the receipts were posted on Twitter. In one instance, an employee listed the n-word as the customer name on a receipt. On the other, a Korean customer was listed as "Jackie Chan."

A company statement said both workers were terminated and the two stores involved will be closed "until the franchisees and their respective teams complete further training" to ensure it doesn't happen again. The company also said it is continuing to investigate to ensure that anyone else involved has been fired.