Catfish, rice, Navy ships: Cochran spending leaves legacy

An American flag flies at half-staff for former Mississippi U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, outside the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse, named in his honor last year, in downtown Jackson, Miss., Thursday, May 30, 2019. Cochran died early Thursday morning, in Oxford, according to his former congressional office. He was 81. less An American flag flies at half-staff for former Mississippi U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, outside the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse, named in his honor last year, in downtown Jackson, Miss., Thursday, May 30, ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Catfish, rice, Navy ships: Cochran spending leaves legacy 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran was a master of the federal budget process, quietly shrugging off criticism about pork-barrel spending while directing billions of dollars back to his home state of Mississippi.

Cochran died Thursday at age 81. He was the 10th longest-serving senator in U.S. history and wielded power for several years as chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

Through federal spending, Cochran leaves a legacy that's visible in many ways, including catfish on dinner plates and Navy ships on the seas.

Several buildings in Mississippi bear his name, including a federal courthouse and a medical mall in Jackson, agricultural research centers in Stoneville and Poplarville and a pharmaceutical research building at the University of Mississippi.

There's even a variety of rice named "Thad," in his honor.