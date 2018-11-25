Catastrophic Northern California fire is finally contained

After a brief delay to let a downpour pass, volunteers resume their search for human remains at a mobile home park in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. A team from Orange County in Southern California is among several teams conducting a second search of a mobile home park after the deadly Camp wildfire torched part of Butte County in Northern California. Task force leader Craig Covey, in blue jacket at center, says his team is doing a second search because there are outstanding reports of missing people whose last known address was at the mobile home park.

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — A massive wildfire that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California is finally contained

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Sunday that the Camp fire has been surrounded by firefighters after several days of rain.

Crews continue sifting through muddy ash for human remains in and around the devastated town of Paradise.

The nation's deadliest wildfire in a century killed at least 85 people, and 249 are on a list of those unaccounted for.

The flames broke out Nov. 8 and quickly ripped through 240 square miles (620 square kilometers) of dry brush and timber.

Nearly 19,000 buildings, most of them homes, are gone.