California lawsuit accuses charity of misspending donations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has sued the charity Aid for Starving Children, alleging the nonprofit used the bulk of its donations for administrative purposes, with only a tiny percentage going to feed hungry kids.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Thursday that the lawsuit also alleges the group misled donors by inflating contributions from drug companies.

Officials with Northern California-based Aid for Starving Children did not immediately return an email and phone message requesting comment.

The suit alleges that of $105 million raised over 7 years, more than $97 million was in the form of overvalued drugs donated by pharmaceutical firms. It alleges less than $1.3 million in cash donations was used to feed children.

The organization's website says it provides food, water and medical supplies to needy children worldwide.