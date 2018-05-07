Bear captured safely from playground, released into wild

In this Monday, May 7, 2018, photo released by the Manchester, N.H., Police Department, a young bear sits in a tree in the playground of Saint Marie's Child Care Center in Manchester. State wildlife officials tranquilized, captured and relocated the bear to the wild. (Manchester Police Department via AP)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A 115-pound black bear found sleeping in a tree in a New Hampshire child care center's playground has been captured and returned to the wild.

Police responded to a bear call around 7:30 a.m. Monday and asked people to avoid the area around Saint Marie's Child Care Center in Manchester.

Fish and Game conservation officers subdued the bear with a tranquilizer and brought it out of the city a little over three hours later. A state biologist assisted in the capture and relocation of the bear, which is estimated to be 1 to 2 years old.

In July 2016, a fast-moving black bear evaded authorities in Manchester after they chased it through the city.