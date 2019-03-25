Authorities say teen accidentally shot herself at gun club

MONTROSE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl accidentally shot herself to death at a gun club in southeast Iowa.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says deputies and medics were called around 10:40 a.m. Sunday to the Tri-State Gun Club, which sits about 2 miles (3 kilometers) northwest of Montrose. They found Haley McManus suffering from a single gunshot wound. The sheriff's office says Haley died later at a hospital. Sheriff Stacy Weber says she lived in Fort Madison.

The sheriff's office says the incident is being treated as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. No crime or negligence is suspected.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy reports.