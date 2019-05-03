Authorities execute search warrant in quadruple Ohio slaying

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have executed a search warrant as part of their investigation into the slaying of four family members found shot in their Ohio home.

A coroner has said the man and three women killed Sunday all died from gunshot wounds.

West Chester Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson on Friday confirmed the execution of the search warrant without providing details. Police have not publicly identified any suspects.

Authorities say they don't believe the southwest Ohio slayings were a hate crime.

A man identified as a resident of the apartment called 911 late Sunday, saying he arrived home to find four family members down and bleeding.

Members of a nearby Sikh temple said Monday they believed the victims were members of a family that had worshipped there.