Atlanta police rescue trapped passenger from burning car

ATLANTA (AP) — Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in Atlanta.

News outlets report a car hit a metal utility pole early Sunday, and the engine compartment was aflame by the time police arrived. Bystanders helped get two passengers out of the burning car, but the front passenger couldn't get out.

So two police officers got to work. One used fire extinguishers to combat the fire, while the other worked to get the passenger out through the driver's side window.

An officer's pants caught fire, but he only suffered minor scrapes and bruises. The three passengers were hospitalized.

Atlanta police Sgt. John Chafee thanked the citizens who helped remove the people, and commended the officers.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.