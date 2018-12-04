https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/us/article/Alligator-still-had-sneaker-in-mouth-after-13441880.php
Alligator still had sneaker in mouth after attacking man
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A nearly 10-foot (3-meter) alligator that attacked a man in Florida still had his sneaker in its mouth when it was roped ashore.
Polk County Sheriff's Office spokesman Brian Bruchey says the alligator attacked the man's foot near a lake in Lakeland, Florida, on Monday. Bruchey says the man was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure. He was not seriously injured.
Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found the alligator at the lake in a retirement community. The man's sneaker came out of the reptile's mouth as it was removed from the lake.
