APNewsBreak: Utah firefighter died after fire retardant drop
Don Thompson, Associated Press
Updated
Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP
Firefighters carry the casket of Battalion Chief Matt Burchett of the Draper Fire Department into the Maverik Center during funeral services Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett died while fighting a wildfire north of San Francisco. He was flown to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. less
Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP
A picture of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett, sits on stage as mourners hug each other before his funeral at the Maverik Center on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California, the largest fire in California history. Burchett was one of several Utah firefighters that were sent to California to help out with several large fires. Burchett is survived by his wife and a seven year old son. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
Firegfighters carry the casket of Battalion Chief Matt Burchett of the Draper Fire Department into the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, for his funeral on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Battalion Chief Matt Burchett was hit by a tree Monday while fighting a wildfire north of San Francisco. He was flown to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP) less
Photo: Ravell Call, AP
A firefighter monitors a burning outbuilding to ensure flames don't spread as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
A pick-up truck burns as the River Fire tears through Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018.
Photo: Noah Berger, AP
An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
Firefighters monitor a burning outbuilding to ensure flames don't spread as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
A firefighter walks through smoke while fighting to save Olof Cellars winery in Lakeport, Calif., Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
A firefighter battles the River Fire as it tears through Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
A pick-up truck burns as the River Fire tears through Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
Photo: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit cover themselves from smoke and ash created by an advancing wildfire Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Photo: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images
A home burns as the River Fire rages near Finley, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Photo: Noah Berger/AP
Flames from the River Fire lick behind a home near Finley, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Photo: Noah Berger/AP
A helicopter drops water as the River Fire rages near Finley, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Photo: Noah Berger/AP
Don Jones, center, a firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit works with a rake as a wildfire reaches a road Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Fire retardant is dropped near a home as a wildfire burns off of Keck Road, just west of Lakeport, Calif., Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the largest and deadliest blaze burning in the state. (Jose Luis Villegas/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit work the line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit work the lines as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit use drip torches to light up a meadow to take fuel from an advancing wildfire Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Smoke from an advancing wildfire covers a road as firefighters from Cal Fire Mendocino Unit work the fire lines Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit walks along a containment line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit walks along a containment line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit takes a rake to flames as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit walks along a containment line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Fire retardant is dropped near a home as a wildfire burns off of Keck Road, just west of Lakeport, Calif., Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the largest and deadliest blaze burning in the state. (Jose Luis Villegas/The Sacramento Bee via AP) less
Photo: Jose Luis Villegas / Associated Press
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
The funeral cortege for Battalion Chief Matt Burchett of the Draper Fire Department arrives at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Battalion Chief Matt Burchett was hit by a tree Monday while fighting a wildfire north of San Francisco. He was flown to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP) less
Photo: Ravell Call, AP
The funeral cortege for Battalion Chief Matt Burchett of the Draper Fire Department arrives at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Battalion Chief Matt Burchett was hit by a tree Monday while fighting a wildfire north of San Francisco. He was flown to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP) less
Photo: Ravell Call, AP
Firefighters Chris Thurman, left, and Jefferson Halladay of Unified Fire Authority hug before the funeral of Draper Battalion Chief Matt Burchett in at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Battalion Chief Matt Burchett was hit by a tree Monday while fighting a wildfire north of San Francisco. He was flown to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP) less
Photo: Ravell Call, AP
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, Utah firefighter Matt Burchett, 42, who died fighting a wildfire in California, is honored by a detail along Murray Parkway as his body is returned home, traveling along Interstate 215 after being flown to the Utah Air National Guard in Salt Lake City, Utah. The "blue sheet" summary report by California fire officials says Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett was struck by falling tree debris on Aug. 13 at the Mendocino Complex Fire after a large air tanker completed a drop. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File) less
Photo: Francisco Kjolseth, AP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A firefighter died last week from falling tree debris after thousands of gallons of retardant were dropped on the area where he was helping battle California's largest-ever wildfire, according to a preliminary report from investigators.
The summary report by California fire officials says Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett was struck by debris on Aug. 13 at the Mendocino Complex Fire. Three other firefighters had minor injuries.
Funeral services for the 42-year-old Burchett were held Monday in his home state of Utah. He is survived by a wife and 7-year-old son.
The body of a firefighter who died battling the Mendocino Complex Fire was escorted from Ukiah to the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport by an honor guard Wednesday afternoon so his remains can be returned to Utah.
The two-paragraph summary calls for an immediate corrective action, saying firefighters must remain clear of areas with overhead hazards during a retardant drop.
"Those are just kind of reminders on there, anything that firefighters can do to stay safe," said Jonathan Cox, a spokesman for California's firefighting agency. "We try to be very conscious, anytime a tanker is dropping, about our surroundings."
He and another spokesman, Paul Grenier, said they couldn't provide more details because the investigation is continuing. That includes disclosing the type of aircraft involved, why the four firefighters were underneath, or even if all four firefighters were from the same unit.
Cliff Allen, president of the union representing state wildland firefighters, said he understood investigators were still conducting interviews, but said fire supervisors should have made sure the firefighters were well clear of the drop zone.
"Operations will contact air attack and say 'We want to concentrate drops in this area of the fire,'" he said. "It's the job between air attack and operations to make sure the area is clear of personnel or that it's clearly marked where personnel are on the ground."
There also could have been a radio miscommunication or the crew may not have heard or chose to ignore the radio warning, he said, though that's part of what's being investigated.
He cautioned that it's not clear from the preliminary report whether the tree was weakened from the fire or from the retardant drop, or if the firefighters were hit by fire retardant slurry, which is a mixture of water, fertilizer and red dye.
"Anytime you're working in trees, you have trees that are fire weakened, then strong winds or water or retardant drops could potentially cause them to fall and possibly injure folks," he said. "It's often referred to as 'widow makers.'"
Modified DC-10s can drop 12,000 gallons (45,424 liters) of slurry, 12 times the amount carried by the standard smaller air tanker used by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It can lay a swath of fire retardant as wide as a football field for as long as a mile.
CalFire says the modified 747 can drop 24,000 gallons, double that of the DC-10. It uses a system that can release the slurry under pressure or as gently as falling rain from an altitude as low as 400 feet (122 meters).
Lead planes guide in the huge aircraft, showing them where to go and when to start and stop slurry drops.