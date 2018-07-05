A state takes novel steps to rehabilitate young criminals

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — New laws in Vermont aim to place fewer young adults in the adult criminal justice system.

A 2016 law that took effect July 1 makes those under the age of 21 eligible for juvenile offender status. Another law, signed in May, will begin placing those under the age of 19 in the juvenile justice system by 2020 and raise the age again to those under 20 by 2022. Neither law applies to a dozen violent offenses, including murder and armed robbery.

The push for change is motivated by research that shows the brain is not fully developed until the mid-20s.

Smaller jurisdictions have experimented with programs that treat juvenile offenders differently. A Connecticut unit that created a separate unit for young offenders has found success with their program and plans to expand.