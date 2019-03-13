5 people found dead after home fire in Massachusetts

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say five people have been found dead after a fire in a home in western Massachusetts.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington says the bodies of five people were found inside the Sheffield home after the blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

No additional details about the victims have been disclosed.

The cause remains under investigation.