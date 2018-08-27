4 Indiana teens killed, 4 hurt when hit pushing stalled SUV

CORTLAND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in southern Indiana say four teenagers were killed and four injured when they were struck while pushing a stalled SUV to a birthday party.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department says three of the injured teens were flown to hospitals in Indianapolis and Louisville, Kentucky, and another treated at a local hospital after the crash about 11 p.m. Saturday. The teens were pushing the SUV after it broke down on Indiana 258 in the rural community of Cortland about 50 miles south of Indianapolis.

Officials say a SUV driven by a 24-year-old woman struck them from behind and that the crash remains under investigation.

Those killed were identified as 14-year-olds Neveah Law of Brownstown and Jenna Helton of Seymour, 15-year-old Brittany Watson of Brownstown and 16-year-old Martin Martinez of Seymour.