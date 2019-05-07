3 more Maryland medical board members resign amid scandal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Three members of the University of Maryland Medical System's board have resigned in the continuing aftermath of a scandal involving financial arrangements that recently led Baltimore's mayor to resign.

The system announced Tuesday that board chairman Stephen Burch is resigning effective July 1.

Kevin O'Connor also resigned effective July 1. Dr. Scott Rifkin's resignation is effective immediately.

The system says it hopes Rifkin's resignation will prevent conflicts of interest and increase transparency. Rifkin's company, Real Time Medical Systems, and the system have an active agreement for software in a pilot program to reduce hospital readmissions.

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was a former board member. She resigned as mayor last week amid investigations into whether she sold self-published children's books to disguise hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks. She's called her book deal a "regrettable mistake."