3 facing charges over toppling of Confederate statue

People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The bronze figure of a Southern soldier atop a tall stone pedestal was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1913.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police are filing charges against three people who they say helped bring down a Confederate statue at North Carolina's flagship university.

University of North Carolina Police issued a statement Friday saying the department has filed warrants for three people on charges of misdemeanor rioting and defacing a public monument.

Spokesman Randy Young said the three had not been arrested as of midday Friday. He declined to release their names.

A news release said the three people aren't affiliated with the university.

Several hundred protesters gathered on UNC's campus in Chapel Hill Monday and used ropes to bring down the century-old statue known as "Silent Sam" after concealing their preparations with large banners. Protesters have argued the anonymous Confederate soldier represented racism.