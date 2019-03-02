2 unclaimed $100,000 lottery prizes about to expire

BOSTON (AP) — Two people who bought lottery tickets in Massachusetts nearly a year ago may be sitting on $100,000 and not even know it.

A lottery spokesman says two unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prizes won in drawings in March 2018 are nearing expiration.

One ticket bought at the Seekonk Stop & Shop for the March 9, 2018 drawing must be claimed by March 8.

The other ticket purchased at Friendly Farms in Framingham for the March 24, 2018 drawing must be claimed by March 22.

Mass Cash prizes have to be redeemed within a year of the date of the drawing on which the prize was won. Unclaimed lottery prizes become part of the net profit that the lottery returns to the state for distribution to cities and towns.